First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.33 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

