First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.07 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.26.

Shares of DE opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.