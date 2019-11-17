First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Discovery Communications worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 182.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

