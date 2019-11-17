First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NLY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.