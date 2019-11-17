Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

FPH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 133,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,942. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

FPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Five Point by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Five Point by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Point by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

