Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 27,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $1,676,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,675,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,761. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.