FLO One Day Volume Reaches $10,046.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $10,046.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

