Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.70. 1,736,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Foot Locker by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,142 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.