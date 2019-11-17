Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.08

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.08 and traded as high as $53.71. Fortis shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 539,919 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

