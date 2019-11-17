Fortive’s (FTV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 1,661,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,864. Fortive has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 23,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

