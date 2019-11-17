Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. 1,116,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,962. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,323 shares of company stock worth $8,193,432 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

