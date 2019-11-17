Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

FTSV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 232,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,437. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

