Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 543,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

