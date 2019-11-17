Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,610,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,436.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fossil Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fossil Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,954 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 163,240 shares during the period.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.