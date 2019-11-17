Foundation Mastercard Sells 15,089 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total transaction of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $2,051,122.32.

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12.

NYSE:MA opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average of $268.52. The company has a market capitalization of $280.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

