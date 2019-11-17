Frank Lauren Gillis Sells 10,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Lauren Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $420,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Athene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Athene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Athene by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Athene by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

