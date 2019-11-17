Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

