Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

FSP opened at $8.61 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

