Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,767,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,752,240. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 676,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 287.1% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,321,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.