Freshii (TSE:FRII) PT Raised to C$3.00 at CIBC

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:FRII opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.60. Freshii has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and a PE ratio of -191.43.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

