Friendz Trading Down 50.7% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $637,193.00 and $54,813.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DragonEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00237197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01446117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00142683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,667,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.