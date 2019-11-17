Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,344.00

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and last traded at GBX 1,254 ($16.39), with a volume of 169636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

FDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.03.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total value of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

