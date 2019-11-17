Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.93

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 4725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FJTSY. Nomura upgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu Ltd will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

