Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given $12.30 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 515,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,166. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

