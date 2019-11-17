Futurepia (PIA) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Futurepia has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $557.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futurepia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Futurepia has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00236035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.01453933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00142656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Futurepia Profile

Futurepia's total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Futurepia's official message board is medium.com/futurepia. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Futurepia

Futurepia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Futurepia using one of the exchanges listed above.

