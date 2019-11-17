FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Covetrus Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Covetrus in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

CVET opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Covetrus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $43.83.

In other news, insider Erin Powers Brennan purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $18,819,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

