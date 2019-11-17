FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Hookipa Pharma Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.73). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.37 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,923,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $4,425,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,569,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

