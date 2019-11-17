FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Tripadvisor Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $31.14 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,114 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 427,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 194.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 374,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.