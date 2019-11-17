FY2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of CPE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

