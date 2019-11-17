FY2019 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp Boosted by Cormark (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GC opened at C$39.29 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of C$37.67 and a 52-week high of C$56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

