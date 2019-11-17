FY2019 EPS Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.