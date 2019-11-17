FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oportun Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OPRT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.