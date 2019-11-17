FY2019 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Also, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $75,891.00. Insiders bought 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019 over the last quarter.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

