FY2020 EPS Estimates for Niobay Metals Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:MDN)

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Niobay Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17).

Niobay Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

In related news, Director Jean-Sébastien David acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,632 shares in the company, valued at C$225,054.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,240.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

