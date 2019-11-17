G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

