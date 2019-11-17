G4S (LON:GFS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S to a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Get G4S alerts:

G4S stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 206.50 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.16).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.