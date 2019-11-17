Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

In related news, Director James P. Conn sold 1,000 shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 3,731 shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $66,896.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $148,955 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 820.9% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 159,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 141,774 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 376,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

