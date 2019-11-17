Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $762.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.61.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.54 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 92,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 615,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

