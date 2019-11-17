Gary B. Smith Sells 1,875 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $66,027.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

