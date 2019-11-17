General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

