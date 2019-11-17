Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEOS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

