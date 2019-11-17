Gerald R. Connor Sells 7,212 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$43.06 and a 52-week high of C$54.69.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.