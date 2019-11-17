Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 25,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $513,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.