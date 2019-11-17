Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA) Shares Down 25.2%

Gilla Inc (OTCMKTS:GLLA) shares fell 25.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 49,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 18,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Gilla (OTCMKTS:GLLA)

Gilla Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid.

