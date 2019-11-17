Glenn J. Krevlin Sells 100,000 Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 446.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Joint Corp has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth $63,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth $227,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

