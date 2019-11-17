Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($4.10) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.03). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $711,058. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.