Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

GNL stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.