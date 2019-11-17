GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $139,724.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,536.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.02162181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.03112181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00696106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00724195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00426742 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011893 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,607,777 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

