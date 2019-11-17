Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSS. Desjardins cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 217,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,868. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.