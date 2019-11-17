Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,192.94

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,192.94 and traded as low as $1,120.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,157.50, with a volume of 6,929 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $269.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.88.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

